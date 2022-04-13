Let's Get Into Dylan McDermott's Net WorthBy Jennifer Tisdale
Apr. 12 2022, Published 8:19 p.m. ET
Look, Dylan McDermott is an incredible actor, but we want to respectfully point out that he is also eternally attractive. His ability to slide into a comedy and then over to a horror movie before dipping into a criminal-activities procedural is partially why he's stayed working for over three decades. Also, his rugged good looks aren't hurting him in the slightest. Now that he's joining CBS's FBI: Most Wanted, we're very curious about his net worth after all these years. Let's get into it.
What is Dylan McDermott's net worth?
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Dylan is worth an estimated $20 million. Let's see how he got there.
It was Dylan's father's third wife, Eve Ensler (writer of The Vagina Monologues), who convinced Dylan that acting was his calling. Though they divorced, Dylan remained close to Eve and credits her with this acting career. He told The Washington Post in 2007 that "she was that person who changed [his] life utterly and completely." Eve would often write small parts for Dylan in her own plays.
Interestingly enough, Dylan, whose birth name is Mark Anthony McDermott, took on the name Dylan after Eve suffered a miscarriage. Dylan was going to be the name of her child.
Dylan McDermott
Actor
Net worth: $20 million
Birth date: October 26, 1961
Birth place: Waterbury, Connecticut
Birth name: Mark Anthony McDermott
Father: Richard McDermott
Mother: Diane McDermott (birth), Eve Ensler (adopted)
Marriages: Shiva Rose (m. 1995; div. 2009)
Children: Colette Rose McDermott, Charlotte Rose McDermott
Education: Fordham University, BA
Dylan's first major role was the 1987 war film Hamburger Hill, which he starred in alongside heavy hitters like Courtney B. Vance, Don Cheadle, and Steven Weber. In 1989, he landed his first role in a major motion picture in a little film called Steel Magnolias.
Despite having a minor role as the husband to Julia Roberts, it was nearly impossible not to notice Dylan, which is why his big break with Clint Eastwood's In the Line of Fire (1993) was the perfect part for the up-and-coming actor. In the movie, Dylan plays a Secret Service Agent which was the first of many times he would step into the polished shoes of a character in law enforcement or some government agency. He has the perfect jawline for those parts.
Meeting Clint Eastwood while filming In the Line of Fire is what led Dylan to his first TV acting gig in David E. Kelly's courtroom drama The Practice, for which he won a Golden Globe. He played defense attorney Bobby Donnell from 1997 to 2004, until he was let go due to budgeting issues. A few years later, Dylan hit the horror movie circuit with The Messengers (2007). The movie itself was interesting but was made more memorable by the fact that his daughter was played by Academy Award nominee/former vampire, Kristen Stewart.
His career is fascinating because Dylan would find parts in rather unorthodox movies like The Perks of Being a Wallflower or the teen sex comedy Behaving Badly, while still carving out a significant space on television. The Dylan McDermott train really pulled into the station when he appeared in Season 1 (as well as Seasons 2, 8, and 9) of Ryan Murphy's American Horror Story. That first season is widely considered the best, and Dylan McDermott was integral to its success.
Since then, he's remained in the Ryan Murphy Cinematic Universe in other series such as The Politician and Hollywood. Recently he returned to his criminal TV roots by guest starring in one episode of Law & Order: SVU as bad guy Richard Wheatley, before taking the character over to Law & Order: Organized Crime. He has since left the series in order to replace Julian McMahon on FBI: Most Wanted as Supervisory Special Agent Remy Scott.
We also feel compelled to mention that Dylan McDermott is delightful on Instagram and possibly currently single.
You can catch Dylan McDermott on FBI: Most Wanted, airing on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. on CBS.