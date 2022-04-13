According to Celebrity Net Worth, Dylan is worth an estimated $20 million. Let's see how he got there.

It was Dylan's father's third wife, Eve Ensler (writer of The Vagina Monologues), who convinced Dylan that acting was his calling. Though they divorced, Dylan remained close to Eve and credits her with this acting career. He told The Washington Post in 2007 that "she was that person who changed [his] life utterly and completely." Eve would often write small parts for Dylan in her own plays.

Interestingly enough, Dylan, whose birth name is Mark Anthony McDermott, took on the name Dylan after Eve suffered a miscarriage. Dylan was going to be the name of her child.