One of Don Cheadle's Early Acting Roles Was on the Sequel to 'The Golden Girls'

Before his password was "WARMACHINEROX," Don Cheadle had his own humble beginnings. After some small roles in films like 1987's Hamburger Hill and 1988's Colors, the award-winning actor's career began to flourish in the 1990s. While he's best known for his work in film, one of his earliest starring roles was in The Golden Palace, a short-lived sequel to one of the most celebrated American sitcoms in television history. And you can now watch it on Hulu.