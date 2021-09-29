Who Is Narrating the 'Wonder Years' Reboot? Hint: It's a TV and Film Icon

If you thought that the narrator’s voice on The Wonder Years sounds familiar, you’re right. Per Variety, actor Don Cheadle is the narrator on the show.

Don voices the adult version of the main character, Dean Williams (Elisha “EJ” Williams), who looks back fondly on his childhood. Dean is a 12-year-old who is coming of age during a problematic time in American history. Even though Dean comes off shy and a bit awkward, he’s determined to make his family proud and become a man in the process.