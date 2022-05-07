'The Wonder Years' Just Fired Fred Savage — What Was He Accused of Doing?

Alley Mills, who played Kevin's mother on the original series, revealed in 2018 that her costumer, Monique Long, sued Savage and co-star Jason Hervey for sexual harassment in 1993, and claimed the lawsuit led to the show being canceled.

Mills defended Savage in 2018, calling him "the least offensive, most wonderful, sweet human being" and chastised the network, whom she said "never should have [paid] her off... When there was no crime, you just fire the girl."

But in that same year, a crew member on Fox's sitcom The Grinder (which Savage starred in) sued him for a physical assault and harassment that allegedly happened three years earlier. 20th Century Fox also investigated that claim, but found the accusations were without merit.

But that's not the case this time, and Savage is now divorced from the brand he helped to build.