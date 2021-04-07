Director Lee Daniels Adopted His Brother's Kids After He Was Sent to Prison

Speaking of each of his relationships giving him "something important," he says his first relationship gave him kids. He has two kids named Clara and Liam Daniels. The two are twins, and they are biologically his brother's children. They are now adults, but he told W Magazine years ago that he initially didn't want kids. He had to raise his own siblings at a young age after his father was shot and killed when he was 13.

"I was just beginning to make money and have fun with my life, and I didn’t want to grow up, but then the universe said ‘Time,'" Lee told the magazine. "I was forced to get my s--t together because I wanted them to look up to me."

He adopted them with his then-partner, casting director Billy Hopkins, when they were just 3 days old. Lee's brother was sent to prison, and he took them in. He told The Huffington Post that he and his ex were the first same-sex couple to adopt in Pennsylvania.