Eboni K. Williams Will Be the First Black and Unmarried Cast Member on 'RHONY'

Eboni is a multi-talented woman who wears many hats. She is an attorney, television host, and now a reality TV star. With that being said, we can all assume that she's probably worth a ton. And now that she can add TV star to her resumé, her net worth is more than likely only going to get bigger and bigger from here.

Celebrity Net Worth reports that Eboni's net worth is $3 million. And this report was last updated in 2020. Her RHONY paychecks are about to bump that number up though.