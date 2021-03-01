Tiffany Moon Says It Would Be "Nearly Impossible" to Do 'RHOD' Again (EXCLUSIVE)

The newly minted reality star is a full-time anesthesiologist, and she shares 6-year-old twin daughters, Chloe and Madison, with her husband, Daniel Moon. (He also has fraternal twins, Nicole and Nathan, from a past marriage.)

When Dr. Tiffany Moon became an official cast member on Season 5 of Bravo's The Real Housewives of Dallas (RHOD ), it was just another accomplishment to add to her already-impressive resume.

The breakout Bravolebrity spoke exclusively with Distractify about what would need to change in order for her to return for Season 6 and how she really feels about her fanbase.

As if that wasn't enough to keep her busy, Tiffany runs a candle line called Aroma-sthesia (which is a play on words from her career), and she began selling scrub caps, face masks, and a unique necklace with proceeds going toward charity.

Tiffany Moon's job commitment might prevent her from returning to 'RHOD.'

Though Tiffany hasn't even concluded her freshman season on RHOD, she's already amassed a large fanbase. Her supporters refer to themselves as "Moonbeams." "I just didn't think that I would have this kind of impact," the mom of two told us. "I get messages all the time that are like, 'thank you for representing Asian-Americans or working women.'"

Over the years, there have only been a select few Housewives who have maintained full-time work while also appearing on the show. For Tiffany, being a board-certified physician anesthesiologist was her main priority, and she filmed the show during her downtime. As viewers have seen, she also struggles with balancing her work life and her family life. Even though her Moonbeams are sharing the love on social media, which she "love[s]," Tiffany isn't sure if a second season is a viable option for her.

"The conditions under which I filmed this season would not allow me to do a second season. It would be nearly impossible," she explained, while adding that she would begin her shift at the hospital around 6 a.m. and work until the evening before filming commenced. "I missed out on a lot of time with my family during filming. That's just the simple truth. I'm not sure if I'm willing to make that sacrifice again because it was a really hard time for me during filming."

The Cornell alum also recognized that it can be hard for viewers to understand the time pressure she was under because she didn't film while at work. "Sometimes that doesn't translate to the viewers... As they are watching the episode, if I seem cranky or tired or disengaged, they're not necessarily remembering that I was in the operating room for eight to ten hours that day before a dinner party," the doctor shared.

While she doesn't want to be given a pass because of her job, Tiffany simply hopes that viewers remember that there was a lot going on both behind the scenes and in her real life that made things hectic. "I'm not trying to make excuses, but I was really trying to juggle being a full-time physician working during a pandemic and participating to the fullest extent on the show," she added. "Sometimes, things got a little murky because I was spread too thin."