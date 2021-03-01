Tiffany Moon Says It Would Be "Nearly Impossible" to Do 'RHOD' Again (EXCLUSIVE)By Shannon Raphael
Mar. 1 2021, Published 6:06 p.m. ET
When Dr. Tiffany Moon became an official cast member on Season 5 of Bravo's The Real Housewives of Dallas (RHOD), it was just another accomplishment to add to her already-impressive resume.
The newly minted reality star is a full-time anesthesiologist, and she shares 6-year-old twin daughters, Chloe and Madison, with her husband, Daniel Moon. (He also has fraternal twins, Nicole and Nathan, from a past marriage.)
As if that wasn't enough to keep her busy, Tiffany runs a candle line called Aroma-sthesia (which is a play on words from her career), and she began selling scrub caps, face masks, and a unique necklace with proceeds going toward charity.
No wonder she keeps a lot of spreadsheets.
The breakout Bravolebrity spoke exclusively with Distractify about what would need to change in order for her to return for Season 6 and how she really feels about her fanbase.
Tiffany Moon's job commitment might prevent her from returning to 'RHOD.'
Though Tiffany hasn't even concluded her freshman season on RHOD, she's already amassed a large fanbase. Her supporters refer to themselves as "Moonbeams."
"I just didn't think that I would have this kind of impact," the mom of two told us. "I get messages all the time that are like, 'thank you for representing Asian-Americans or working women.'"
Over the years, there have only been a select few Housewives who have maintained full-time work while also appearing on the show. For Tiffany, being a board-certified physician anesthesiologist was her main priority, and she filmed the show during her downtime.
As viewers have seen, she also struggles with balancing her work life and her family life.
Even though her Moonbeams are sharing the love on social media, which she "love[s]," Tiffany isn't sure if a second season is a viable option for her.
"The conditions under which I filmed this season would not allow me to do a second season. It would be nearly impossible," she explained, while adding that she would begin her shift at the hospital around 6 a.m. and work until the evening before filming commenced.
"I missed out on a lot of time with my family during filming. That's just the simple truth. I'm not sure if I'm willing to make that sacrifice again because it was a really hard time for me during filming."
The Cornell alum also recognized that it can be hard for viewers to understand the time pressure she was under because she didn't film while at work.
"Sometimes that doesn't translate to the viewers... As they are watching the episode, if I seem cranky or tired or disengaged, they're not necessarily remembering that I was in the operating room for eight to ten hours that day before a dinner party," the doctor shared.
While she doesn't want to be given a pass because of her job, Tiffany simply hopes that viewers remember that there was a lot going on both behind the scenes and in her real life that made things hectic.
"I'm not trying to make excuses, but I was really trying to juggle being a full-time physician working during a pandemic and participating to the fullest extent on the show," she added. "Sometimes, things got a little murky because I was spread too thin."
Her husband, Daniel Moon, was "incredibly supportive" about her joining the show.
Longtime fans of any Housewives franchise will know that the decision to appear on the show can make or break a marriage. On Season 5 of RHOD, fans have seen Tiffany having only positive interactions with her husband, Daniel Moon.
He heard her out while she discussed how she could make her work-life balance better, and he helped her prep for her now-infamous Pizza Party event.
As far as husbands go on Housewives, Daniel is an absolute keeper — and Tiffany knows it.
"This is not him playing the supportive husband role. This is the real Daniel Moon," the RHOD star said about how he's exactly the same in real life as he is on the show. "Sometimes I feel like I don't deserve him. He's just such a good human being. He really is my better half, and I know that sounds so cheesy. He's been incredibly loving and supportive throughout this process."
He also completely stood by his wife when she was offered a spot on RHOD.
"He offers his advice, but he trusts that I’m going to make the right decisions for myself and for our family. That's how he was too when I was offered to do the show. He said that he was behind me 100%, if I really wanted to give it a try."
It remains to be seen if Tiffany will prove to be a one-season wonder on the show, or if she'll come back for Season 6. If she is a one-and-done star, then she said she's happy with what she gave to viewers.
"If I have inspired and entertained, then I feel good about what I did," she concluded.
The Real Housewives of Dallas airs on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.