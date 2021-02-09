'RHOD' Star Tiffany Moon's Husband Is the Vice President of a Real Estate Agency

Among the newest stars to join the cast of RHOD is Tiffany Moon, a board-certified physician anesthesiologist who was first introduced to the group of socialites starring on the show by D'Andra Simmons.

Having moved from China to the U.S. aged 6, Tiffany is the first medical doctor and first-generation Asian-American to appear on the hit reality TV show. In addition to her incredible professional achievements, she and her husband, Daniel, are also raising four kids together.