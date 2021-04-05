Jamil Prattis of 'Concrete Cowboy' Is a Real-Life Horseback Rider

The role of Paris in Concrete Cowboy is Jamil's first professional role, but he's got the real-life experience to make up for it. The Fletcher Street Urban Riding Club is an actual community in North Philadelphia that "gives local youth an alternative to the streets by teaching them to ride and take care of rescued horses," according to the riding club's official Facebook page . Jamil is a Fletcher Street Rider himself, and has maintained horses for more than 10 years, according to Time magazine .

But there's more to the real-life aspects of the film than just Jamil's horseback riding.

Paris tells Cole another story during the film that is based on Jamil's real life. "The stories that he tells as Paris losing his brother is the story of what happened to him and his brother," co-writer and director Ricky Staub told Time. "I would tell him, 'Just be present in the moment and say what comes to your heart when you’re retelling the story of your brother.' It was really beautiful to watch."