'Return to Amish' Star Jeremiah Raber Has Been Married Twice — Who Is His First Wife?

In January 2019, per Starcasm , Naomi accused her ex again of allegedly owing more than $10,000 in back child support. Jeremiah hasn’t seen his three kids in quite some time, and in 2019, he pretty much confirmed he wasn't on the best terms with his ex-wife. He took to Facebook to let it be known that his first wife kept him in the dark about his son being involved in an ATV accident.

In his since-deleted Facebook post, according to Starcasm , on May 3, 2019, the Return to Amish bad boy wrote, "You never bothered to tell me that my son was life-flighted due to a UTV rollover that pinned him underneath. We had to find out five days later thru an anonymous caller!!!" He goes on to say some not so quite nice things about the mother of his children.

He added to the post, "You want to play this way?!?!? You got it. Listen you motherf--ers ... now it's my turn." Fortunately, a week after the accident, Jeremiah's son was released from the hospital and was doing well. Hopefully, in the future, Jeremiah and his first wife, Naomi, can get on the same page, at least for their children's sake.

Return to Amish airs on Mondays at 9 p.m. EST on TLC.