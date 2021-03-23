There Have Been Rumors That 'Return to Amish' Is Scripted — Is the Series Fake?

In 2016, Kate Stolz, who appeared in the early seasons of Breaking Amish and Return to Amish, criticized the reality show in a series of tweets. According to US Weekly , she wanted the show's fans to ask her questions so they could be better informed. In the since-deleted tweets, she stated, "Doing a reality show was one of the worst decisions I made in my life. Everything on the show is so edited and out of context."

The model and fashion designer also tweeted at a journalist who she felt mistook why she had been crying in a promo. In that tweet, she declared, "I was upset because the producers keep us in a room for hours and ask the same questions over and over — they're relentless. If we don’t give them the answer they want, they keep us in there until we cry or give them the answer they want.”

Kate chose to leave Return to Amish after Season 3.