What Have Abe and Rebecca Schmucker Been up to Since They Left 'Return to Amish'?

TLC is known for its ambitious and unique content, and Breaking Amish proved to be quite controversial when it debuted in 2012. The first season featured five Anabaptists (four Amish and one Mennonite) who moved to New York City to see what life was like outside of their communities.

Criticized for being staged and for shedding a negative light on a deeply private community, Breaking Amish raked in millions of views each week.