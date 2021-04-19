'Return to Amish' Star Jeremiah Raber Shares Three Kids With Ex-Wife Naomi Stutzman

A recent episode of Return to Amish saw TLC veteran Jeremiah Raber meet up with Dennis, an Ohio native who might be his long-lost biological father.

Raised in Holmes County, Ohio, Jeremiah left his adoptive parents in 2012 to star in Season 1 of Breaking Amish alongside Kate Stoltz, Abe Schmucker, and the like. Jeremiah's family life, including his relationship with his kids, garnered scrutiny several times since he entered the spotlight.