'Return to Amish' Star Jeremiah Raber Shares Three Kids With Ex-Wife Naomi Stutzman

'Return to Amish' Star Jeremiah Raber Shares Three Kids With Ex-Wife Naomi StutzmanBy Leila Kozma
Apr. 19 2021, Published 12:37 p.m. ET
A recent episode of Return to Amish saw TLC veteran Jeremiah Raber meet up with Dennis, an Ohio native who might be his long-lost biological father.
Raised in Holmes County, Ohio, Jeremiah left his adoptive parents in 2012 to star in Season 1 of Breaking Amish alongside Kate Stoltz, Abe Schmucker, and the like. Jeremiah's family life, including his relationship with his kids, garnered scrutiny several times since he entered the spotlight.
Jeremiah Raber and his ex-wife, Naomi Stutzman, share three kids.
Jeremiah skyrocketed to fame with Season 1 of Breaking Amish in 2012. He also appeared in Breaking Amish: Brave New World and Return to Amish.
Jeremiah's personal life received a good deal of media attention over the years. Season 6 of Return to Amish explores his relationship with Dennis, who might be his biological dad, while previous seasons shed light on his tumultuous relationship with his second wife, Carmela Raber (née Mendez). So, does he have kids with Carmela?
Jeremiah and Carmela are raising four kids from her previous relationship. Jeremiah also has three kids with ex-wife Naomi Stutzman, to whom he was married between 2005 and 2011.
According to a rumor, Jeremiah and Naomi might have ended things on bad terms. There's a chance that he doesn't spend a lot of time with the kids that they share (two daughters and a son). What's more, some fans believe that he got himself into trouble by failing to pay child support.
Some outlets postulate that Jeremiah might owe as much as $10,000. Others, like Looper, estimate that he could be behind as much as $20,000 in payments.
Jeremiah tied the knot with Carmela Mendez in 2016.
Jeremiah and Carmela got married on April 16, 2016, a YouTube video titled "Jeremiah and Carmela wedding" reveals.
According to outlets like Nicki Swift, Jeremiah was arrested on suspicion of battery in April 2017 following a physical altercation between him and Carmela. In October 2017, Jeremiah also accused Carmela of stealing the $16,000 they sold their house for, per In Touch Weekly.
"We sold the property, cashed the check this morning, she put it in her purse, and when I got out to go pay the electric bill she took off," Jeremiah wrote in a now-deleted Facebook post.
Jeremiah and Carmela put the relationship on ice in 2017, only to give it another go shortly afterward. Although they had their fair share of ups and downs, they are likely still together. They continue to appear in each other's social media content, such as Instagram posts and YouTube videos, and they also star in Return to Amish.
Jeremiah set out on a quest to reunite with his dad in Season 6 of 'Return to Amish.'
Recent episodes of Return to Amish chronicle Jeremiah's attempts to reunite with his long-lost biological father. In Episode 4, Jeremiah asks Dennis to take a DNA test, likely in an attempt to avoid future disappointment.
Catch new episodes of Return to Amish every Monday at 9 p.m. EST on TLC.