Why Did Mary Schmucker Leave 'Return to Amish' After Season 5?

As the two adjusted to life outside of their Amish community, they dealt with criticism from Abe's mom, "Mama Mary" Schmucker.

Though the official cast members on Return to Amish managed to bring the drama each season, it was often the supporting stars who created the most tension. Original stars Rebecca and Abe Schmucker fell in love on Breaking Amish, and the two shared their married life and their return to Punxsutawney, Penn. on the spin-off series.

When Abe and Rebecca left the show after the fourth season, Mama Mary stayed on to provide guidance to the newer stars. Her relationships with the others were tested when her she was briefly banned from the church, and she left the show completely after Season 5.

Over the years, Mary grew to accept her son's decision. She also became a mother figure to the other castmates, especially to Jeremiah Raber .

What happened to Mary on 'Return to Amish'?

When a teaser trailer for Return to Amish Season 6 came out in early 2021, many fans were disappointed to learn that Mary was not featured at any point. While some hoped that her scenes simple hadn't made the cut for the trailer, a source told TV Shows Ace that Mary would not be appearing on the show at all in Season 6.

The former reality star has not shared why she left the show (or if she wasn't asked back). There are several rumors about why she may have left the series, but none of them have not been confirmed. One theory is that Mary chose to stop filming because of her unsteady position in the Amish church. At the end of Season 5, she was tentatively allowed back in after she was shunned. With her restored position in the church, Mama Mary was able to reconcile with her son, David Schmucker.

Her role on the show led to tension with her other family members as well, including her husband, Chester, and her daughter, Katie Ann. If Mary wanted to continue to remain on good terms with the others in her community (and in her family), she may have decided to give up the show. Others think that she left the show because her daughter was pregnant, and she wanted to be part of her granddaughter's life. A third point of speculation is that Mary stopped filming so she could focus on her own health.

Source: TLC