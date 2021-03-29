Maureen and Daniel Took the Next Step in Their Relationship After 'Return to Amish'

The TLC docu-series Return to Amish follows those who have left behind their Amish or Mennonite communities in favor of "English" lifestyles. While veterans Jeremiah Raber and Sabrina High have adjusted to life outside of their faith, Season 6 additions Maureen Byler and Rosanna Miller must tell their families that they are headed to Florida to have new experiences.

During the Season 6 premiere, Maureen toyed with potentially telling Daniel the true nature of her feelings. A teaser for the season revealed that the two will forge a relationship, but it didn't indicate whether it will last.

She fell for the taxi driver before she decided to leave her Amish life.

In addition to leaving her loved ones and her beloved job as a teacher behind, Maureen must also temporarily say goodbye to Daniel Byler.

Read on to find out how the two first met, and to learn if they'll end up becoming the next Abe and Rebecca Schmucker (who featured their married life on Return to Amish after falling in love on Breaking Amish).

Are Maureen and Daniel still together after filming Return to Amish?

Who is Daniel from 'Return to Amish'?

Shortly after viewers met Maureen on the show, she shared that she had a crush on someone with loose ties to her Amish community. When Maureen and Rosanna got ready to leave for Florida in the Season 6 premiere, they called on Daniel to take them to the airport in his car. "I'm most excited that Danny is taking us to the airport," Maureen giddily told Rosanna on the show. Rosanna had already known about Maureen's crush, and she urged her friend to tell Daniel about her feelings. "You should tell him that you like him," Rosanna responded. "This could be your last chance."

In her confessional, Maureen detailed who Daniel is, and how they met. "I have a crush on this really handsome guy. He's actually an Amish taxi driver," Maureen said. "An Amish taxi driver is usually an ex-Amish friend that we trust, that takes us places that we can't go without [a] horse and buggy."

The Return to Amish star has known Daniel since she was a kid, and she often asks him to take her places so they can spend more time together. "I want to be with him," she said. "He's the boy that I like." She also shared that Daniel has scars all over his body because he accidentally ingested Drano when he was about 18 months old. Though the doctors recommended that he get plastic surgery to cover the scars up, the people in Daniel's community were against the idea.

Maureen later said that she wouldn't want Daniel to look any different. "It doesn't matter to me. I like him just the way he is," she said in her confessional. "I wouldn't want him to change."

As evidenced by the tongue-filled kiss in the Season 6 trailer, Daniel will be a key figure for Maureen's storyline on the show. According to his Facebook page, Daniel is originally from Ohio, but he currently lives in Pennsylvania (which is where Maureen is from). He also has a daughter named Madison Marie with his ex, Rose Spangler.

