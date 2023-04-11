Home > Television > Reality TV > Return to Amish Source: TLC Yes, the 'Return to Amish' Cast Do Have Instagrams — Here's Where to Follow Them Yes, the cast members of the hit TLC series, 'Return to Amish' do have Instagram accounts! Here's our guide to who you can follow online. By Katherine Stinson Apr. 11 2023, Published 2:20 p.m. ET

The hit TLC reality series Return to Amish is back again with the show's seventh, yes, seventh, season. As with the advent of a new season of any addictive reality series, fans are curious to learn more about the new Return to Amish Season 7 cast members.

Article continues below advertisement

So, do the new cast members of Return to Amish have Instagram accounts? What about the show's OG members? Here's our guide to where you can follow members of the Return to Amish cast on Instagram.

Sabrina Burkholder

Source: Instagram/@sabrina_returntoamish

Sabrina Burkholder (a certified Return to Amish OG cast member) made it incredibly easy to find her on Instagram. Her Instagram handle is @sabrina_returntoamish.

Article continues below advertisement

Jeremiah Raber

Source: Instagram/@jeremiah_raber

Another TLC Amish OG, Jeremiah Raber has been a constant on Breaking Amish and Return to Amish since 2012 (so more than a decade now!) Naturally, Jeremiah has over 40,000 followers and counting on his Instagram — you can follow him @jeremiah_raber.

Article continues below advertisement

Fannie Schmucker

Source: Instagram/@schmuckerfannie

Fannie is a new cast member of Return to Amish Season 7, but we've already hailed her as our new favorite feminist hero in the TLC series. You can follow Fannie on Instagram @schmuckerfannie.

Article continues below advertisement

Roseanna Miller

Source: TLC

Returning cast member Roseanna Miller also has an Instagram account. Rosanna's Instagram is set to private, but you can send her a follow request @roseanna.miller.129.

Article continues below advertisement

Kenneth Detweiler

Source: TLC

Return to Amish Season 7 newbie Kenneth Detweiler has big, basketball-sized dreams. Will he score a three-pointer when it comes to his sports goals? We'll have to wait and see, but you can find him on Instagram in the meantime @ken_detweiler.

Article continues below advertisement

Carmela Raber

Source: TLC

Like many of the Return to Amish couples, Carmela Raber has weathered her fair share of drama with her husband, Jeremy. Carmela also has an Instagram, but it's set to private. If you want to send her a follow request, you can find Carmela @carmelaraber.

Article continues below advertisement

Maureen Byler

Source: Instagram/@reeny.byler.37

"Too blessed to be stressed," Maureen Byler wrote in the caption for an Instagram selfie back in 2021. With all of her recent life developments, does she still feel the same way? Maureen's story continues on Return to Amish Season 7. You can find her on Instagram @reeny.byler.37.

Article continues below advertisement

Daniel Byler

Source: Instagram/@danny_byler_

You can't mention Maureen Byler without adding the Instagram handle of her long-time beau Daniel 'Danny' Byler! As Distractify previously reported, Maureen and Danny spend Season 7 of Return to Amish planning their nuptials. You can find Danny on Instagram @danny_byler_.

Article continues below advertisement

When do new episodes of 'Return to Amish' Season 7 air?

If you've never watched Return to Amish but are super intrigued by the cast members' Instagram accounts, we understand! You can tune into the drama on each new episode of Return to Amish Tuesday nights on TLC at 10 p.m. EST.

Article continues below advertisement