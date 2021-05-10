Has 'Return to Amish' Star Rosanna Miller Finally Found Love?

In Season 6 of TLC's Return to Amish , viewers are introduced to friends Rosanna Miller and Maureen Byler . From the very beginning, Rosanna has been open about wanting to leave the strict Amish ways behind. In the premiere, she discusses her reasons for wanting to leave the stern religious community she grew up in and said, "I want to leave the Amish because really all we do is work and sleep, and we're not allowed to really go out and have fun. "

She also stated, "We live a strict and simple life to be closer to God." At 18, it appears that Rosanna has sensible expectations for what she wants to get out of life. In Episode 7, viewers get to see Rosanna go out on her first date. She buys a new dress for the milestone occasion but decides to stick with her traditional Amish clothing when date night rolled around. Her date Nick picked her up and took her to play a few rounds of miniature golf.

Nick even gives her some pointers since she's never played before. Rosanna does end up revealing that Nick isn't the one for her. While we don't know if she finds love this season on Return to Amish, we do know she currently has a boyfriend. Keep reading to find out everything we know about the reality star's boyfriend.

Who is Rosanna Miller's boyfriend?

There has been a bit of a frenzy about Rosanna's love life lately after fans spotted two photos on her Instagram account of her and a boy. According to TV Show Ace, fans had asked her if the boy in the photo was her boyfriend, but she did not respond. However, recently Rosanna took to her private Instagram account and posted a picture with the same young man.

She captioned the photo with, "My favorite person," followed up with a kissy face emoji. One of her followers wrote, "Such a sweet couple! Is he English?" and she answers, "Awww, thank you!! an [sic] yeah, he is English." Rosanna and her boyfriend also have Facebook accounts, and we have learned that her boyfriend's name is Johnny Detweiler. Unfortunately, he doesn't post much, so we don't know much about him, but they seem happy.

On May 3, he and Rosanna made their relationship Facebook official, and friends and followers of them both congratulated them after the announcement. It appears that the couple had established a romance before then, but now we know for sure they are boyfriend and girlfriend. Good for Rosanna! We hope nothing but the best for the young couple. We wonder if they met during the filming of Return to Amish. We'll have to watch the rest of the season and look for any Johnny sightings.