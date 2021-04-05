The Cast Members in 'Return to Amish' Are Older Than You Might Have Guessed

Since it premiered in 2014, Return to Amish has been one of the most popular shows on TLC. The docu-series is a spin-off from Breaking Amish, and it follows those who have chosen to leave behind their Amish or Mennonite communities.

While longtime cast members Sabrina High and Jeremiah Raber adopted their "English" lifestyles years ago, each season features a few newbies who are in the throes of deciding what to do.