Rosanna Is Prepared to Leave Her Life Behind in 'Return to Amish' Season 6

More than two years after Season 5 concluded, the TLC reality series is finally back, and there are a few new cast members as well.

Since it debuted in 2014, Return to Amish has featured questioning Anabaptists as they determine whether they want to remain in the communities that they grew up in, or if they'd instead like to forge new lives like the "English."

Their close friendship is tested as Maureen embarks on a relationship, and the others fear that Rosanna might be "going down the wrong path."

Longtime stars Sabrina High, Ada Byler, Carmella Raber, and Jeremiah Raber are helping Season 6 additions Rosanna and Maureen . The latter two are best friends who are ready to have experiences outside of their faith.

Who is Rosanna from 'Return to Amish'? She's related to one of the original cast members.

Unlike the seasoned cast members, who have struck a balance between their old and new lives, the latest Return to Amish additions are figuring things out for the first time in Season 6. Rosanna and Maureen are Pennsylvania natives whose families are still deeply involved in the Amish lifestyle. Viewers will get to see the two buy English clothes and try out Florida living on the show.

Along the way, Rosanna will even get a belly button ring, while Maureen will explore a relationship with a crush. In a clip obtained by People, Rosanna, who is Old Order Amish, shared what motivated her to make a change. "I want to leave the Amish because all we do really is work and sleep. We're not allowed to go out and have fun. We live a straight and simple life to be closer to God," the then-18-year-old said. "I'm excited to see how the outside world is."

The reality star then discussed what she's looking forward to the most about her changing lifestyle. "I have never been to the beach, and I never saw the ocean. And, I've never even had a bathing suit on," she continued. "I really want to go and try those things out." Though Rosanna is new to the series, she is related to an infamous Return to Amish alum. Her cousin is Rebecca Schmucker (née Byler), who appeared on all seasons of Breaking Amish and on four seasons of its spin-off.

