The Original 'Return to Amish' Cast Members Have Chosen Different Life Paths

When Breaking Amish premiered on TLC in 2012, the world was introduced to a group of young Amish people and one Mennonite woman who were ready to explore a world very different from the one in which they had grown up. They continued their journeys on Return to Amish , and since they've been off TV, a lot has happened.

Now that TLC is bringing Return to Amish back with a couple of newbies, people want to know where the OG stars are.

So, where is the original Return to Amish cast now?