'Return to Amish' Has Finally Returned so We're Checking in With Some of Our Faves

We first meet Rosanna Miller in Season 6 of TLC's Return to Amish as she is struggling with her desire to leave home. Like any young person, she is wildly curious about a world she's been kept from and would like to take full advantage of all it has to offer. Obviously, she is torn between wanting to follow her heart and staying within the community she was raised.

She ends up leaving Pennsylvania and heading to Florida with her Amish pal Maureen where it's safe to say they lived a little. Rosanna got a makeover, bought her first bikini, and even went on a date with a boy from the English world despite having a boyfriend. That's right, the 18-year-old was dating Johnny Detweiler who is also Amish. Where are the two now and are they in an Amish paradise?

Source: YouTube/Johnny Detweiler (video still) Johnny and Rosanna from 'Return to Amish'

What are Rosanna and Johnny from 'Return to Amish' up to now?

Season 7 premieres March 14 and if the trailer is to be believed, it looks like all is not well between Johnny and Rosanna. Although they appear to have been quite happy at one point, things are falling apart. According to Johnny's own YouTube Channel, they spent quite a bit of time together in the English world really living it up.

In October 2021 they went to Gatlinburg and Sevierville, Tenn. where they visited some local attractions. They cozied up some sort of fall festival that involved too many pumpkins and bales of hay. They also checked out the Ripley's Believe It Or Not museum in Gatlinburg and believe it or not, it actually looked fun. If only things could stay that way.

Are Rosanna and Johnny breaking up?

Something definitely happened between the jaunty trips to Tennessee and filming for Season 7 of Return to Amish. "This is my boyfriend Johnny and he really wants me to stay Amish," says Rosanna in Season 7. Unfortunately, she planned on going back to Pinecraft, Fla. to experience more of the outside world. "There's still a lot of things I want to do in the English world," she said.

Johnny on the other hand appears to have done a complete 180 because he wants Rosanna to stay in Pennsylvania. \ "I'm just hoping she's willing to stay Amish for me," he shared. The huge monkey wrench comes in the form of Rosanna's brother Ray showing up in Florida where he finds her with Johnny in a bedroom though they were just talking. Evidently, Ray is worried about Rosanna's reputation but obviously, Johnny's will remain intact regardless. Sounds neat!

Who knows if her brother's arrival is pulling Rosanna back home, or something else? Either way, Johnny expresses concern over the fact that she's "falling away" from him. Ray doesn't believe Johnny even loves Rosanna and the argument quickly escalates into a fight. Since then, there has been at least one update for the couple.