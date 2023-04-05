Maureen’s Partner Danny Is Absent From ‘Return to Amish’ Season 7 — Where Is He?

After she became a newbie in Season 6 of Return to Amish, Maureen has had quite the adventure in the English world. In the sixth season of Return to Amish, she experienced countless firsts, from kissing to sex to an engagement. The provider of those firsts was none other than her ex-Amish boyfriend, Danny.

However, fans are noticing that her partner has been a no-show in Season 7 of the TLC reality series. So, where is Maureen’s boyfriend, Danny, exactly? He was in several Season 6 episodes, but now he's MIA. Here’s what we think.

Where is Maureen’s boyfriend Danny in ‘Return to Amish’? He’s absent from Season 7 of the TLC reality series.

It’s no secret Danny played a tremendous role in Maureen’s arc during Season 6 of Return to Amish. From taking her virginity to proposing, the couple’s relationship moved swiftly — making his absence from Season 7 all the stranger. So, where is he, exactly? While Maureen has yet to comment on Danny’s whereabouts in the seventh installment of the TLC reality series, the most logical explanation for his lack of screen time likely lies in his profession.

As an Amish taxi driver — “an ex-Amish friend that we trust, that takes us places that we can't go without [a] horse and buggy,” according to Maureen — Danny possibly can’t afford to take time off to stay with Maureen in Florida again this season. But are they still on good terms?

Are Maureen and Danny still together on ‘Return to Amish’?

So far, Danny has been a no-show in Season 7 of Return to Amish. As a result, fans (and friends) think it may hint at relationship troubles for Maureen and her boyfriend. Luckily, that may not be the case! In February 2020, Maureen and Danny began dating. The couple had a whirlwind romance, with the ex-Amish taxi driver being the TLC star’s first everything. During the sixth season of the reality series, Danny took Maureen’s virginity shortly after her first kiss.

And five months into dating, the duo took their relationship to the next level. In July 2020, Danny and Maureen got engaged, and Maureen’s social media hints at a strong and healthy relationship despite Danny’s absence from this season of Return to Amish.

“This man brings so much happiness in my life,” the reality star wrote on Instagram in 2021. “He is funny, loving, and kind… He is always here for me. He's my best friend [and the] love of my life. I love you, Danny. Thanks for everything!” And a recent milestone in 2022 hints that Maureen and Danny are in it for the long haul.

Maureen and her boyfriend, Danny, welcomed their first child in 2022.

The Return to Amish stars will always be in each other’s lives! On Feb. 16, 2022, Maureen and her partner, Danny, welcomed their daughter, Emily Lynn, to the world. The day after their daughter’s birth, Danny took to Instagram to celebrate the momentous occasion. “Emily Lynn 7lb 12 oz. 21” long,” he wrote in his caption. “Born [on] February 16 at 6:40 pm.”