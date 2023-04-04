Rosanna’s Brother, Ray, Thinks Johnny Is Ruining Her Reputation on ‘Return to Amish’

The English world is proving difficult to navigate! In the April 4, 2023, episode of Return to Amish, Rosanna Miller’s brother, Ray, unexpectedly arrives in Florida to check on his sister, and he isn't happy with what he finds.

Season 7’s trailer indicates that Rosanna’s brother is less than thrilled about her relationship with Johnny Detweiler. The two men actually end up exchanging physical blows. Why doesn't Ray approve of his sister’s boyfriend? Here’s what we know.

Who is Rosanna’s brother, Ray, in ‘Return to Amish’?

In the trailer for Season 7 of Return to Amish, Rosanna’s brother, Ray Miller, expresses deep disdain for her boyfriend, Johnny. After the cast jets off to Pinecraft, Fla., to get another taste of the English world, Rosanna’s brother shows up unexpectedly. Jeremiah Raber answers the door, thinking he's looking for Ada Byler.

However, Ray states his intention of finding his sister, Rosanna, and is infuriated by what he sees. The reality star’s brother enters Rosanna’s room and finds her in bed chatting with Johnny. “What the hell, Rose?” Ray angrily asks. “I should’ve known that he was going to check on his sister,” Johnny admits. “I don’t want her reputation ruined,” Rosanna’s brother says during a confessional. But the confrontation didn’t end there.

Rosanna’s brother Ray got into a physical confrontation with Johnny on ‘Return to Amish.’

During Season 7 of Return to Amish, Ray makes it clear that he can’t stand his sister’s partner. “You don’t love my sister!” Ray shouts at Johnny during a heated argument.

The duo gets into a screaming match, cursing one another out, and Ray becomes increasingly aggressive with his movements. As a result, Johnny balls his fists and lunges at Rosanna’s brother — hinting at a physical brawl between the two men. So, does Ray’s arrival mean the end of Rosanna and Johnny as we know it?

Rosanna and Johnny had a rocky relationship even before Ray showed up.

Ray’s unexpected arrival in Season 7 of the TLC reality series hints at trouble in paradise for Rosanna and Johnny. However, all may not be as it seems. Ray believes Johnny is corrupting his sister, but it’s unlikely his Florida intervention caused them to go their separate ways. While the Return to Amish couple had their fair share of ups and downs, they’re now bonded for life.

In March 2022, In Touch Weekly revealed that Rosanna and Johnny became first-time parents. According to the outlet, Rosanna took to her private Instagram account to announce the arrival of their daughter, Clara Rose. “Baby girl is here,” she allegedly wrote alongside photos of their newborn child.