Maureen Explains Why Boyfriend Daniel Has Scars on His Body in 'Return to Amish'

The hit TLC docuseries Return to Amish follows individuals who have decided to leave their Mennonite communities and live an "English" lifestyle. Throughout Season 6, fans have watched Maureen Byler debate whether to go back to her Amish roots or make a new life with her boyfriend Daniel outside of the community.

"I have a crush on this really handsome guy. He's actually an Amish taxi driver," Maureen said. "An Amish taxi driver is usually an ex-Amish friend that we trust, that takes us places that we can't go without [a] horse and buggy." Fans have been watching the pair's relationship blossom, which has been a central storyline in Season 6 of Return to Amish.

Aside from wondering if Daniel and Maureen are still together post-filming, many viewers are curious about what happened to Daniel as a kid.