It's Not Unheard of for Young People in Amish Communities To Have Dentures

Visiting the dentist can be scary for so many but, for those in low-income areas of the United States, it can also be costly. So, to learn that many Amish remove their teeth willingly to essentially prevent multiple visits to the dentist isn't that surprising, even if it seems far too drastic of a solution to some.

If you are at all familiar with Amish communities, though, you might have realized that many young Amish are known to have some or all of their teeth removed, resulting in the need for dentures at a young age. One of the reasons is that it is simply cost-effective to do this instead of keeping up with a lifetime of dentist visits that are more common in the "English" world than in Amish communities.

But there are other reasons too.