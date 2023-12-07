Home > FYI An Amish Oil Change Is Even More Disgusting Than Changing the Oil in a Car An "Amish oil change" is the latest term spreading around TikTok, but many are unclear on the meaning behind the phrase and what it refers to. By Joseph Allen Dec. 7 2023, Published 10:43 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

The Gist: The term "Amish oil change" has been circulating on TikTok recently, and it has two definitions that are nasty in different ways.

The first involves a procedure that ensures that a horse has regular bowel movements, and the second involves performing a sexual act on the animal.

Frankly, we would encourage you to avoid trying either definition on your own if you can avoid it.

While there are plenty of people who know how to change the oil in their cars, even those who are particularly good with cars may be confused by the idea of an Amish oil change. The phrase, which has trended on TikTok, seems to be a paradoxical take on the phase. After all, the Amish quite famously don't drive cars.

Although the idea of an Amish oil change predates the internet, the phrase has become much more well known in large part thanks to its appearance on TikTok. Now, many people want to know what it means.

What is an Amish oil change on TikTok?

In a car, oil changes are a necessary part of maintenance. If you don't change the oil in your car regularly, it won't work anymore. The same is true for horses, who are living beings in their own right. They're also key to many people's livelihoods, including the Amish. Just like cars, horses need to be taken care of if you want them to carry you from place to place like the Amish do. The Amish also use horses to plow fields instead of using big machinery.

An Amish oil change refers to a particularly nasty procedure that anyone, Amish or not, who has a horse may have had to do at some point. If a horse is sick and hasn't been pooping regularly, its caretakers may have to put on a glove that goes all the way up to their shoulder. They reach into the horse's rear end and unblock it so that it can once again have regular bowel movements.

Suddenly, the dirt required to change the oil on your car doesn't seem too bad. For many non-Amish horse owners, they would call a veterinarian to come out and treat the horse — Amish oil change included. Although the Amish likely take care of a blockage themselves, most horse owners will pay a professional.

The term "Amish oil change" came about because it's a little bit like changing the oil on your car. It's a fairly clever turn of phrase that describes a pretty nasty part of animal care. Still, if you're someone who works with horses regularly, you're likely familiar with how gross the work can be at times.

Urban Dictionary has an even grosser definition of the term.

If you've seen the term on TikTok, the definition explained above might be the one being used, but it's also possible that an even grosser definition is the one you're seeing.