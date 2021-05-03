If You Live Anywhere Near PA, You'll Recognize Where 'Return to Amish' Is Filmed

There's often a disconnect between what we watch on TV and in movies and their real-life locations. Even though I was able to visit the Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio, which is where The Shawshank Redemption was filmed, I couldn't wrap my head around the fact that the apartment Brooks ends up at was shot in the prison itself.

And maybe it's because the "rules" are kind of different for reality TV, or by virtue of a geographical coincidence, but I wasn't as shocked to learn where Return to Amish is filmed.