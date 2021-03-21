Aretha Franklin Had Many Lovers, but She Only Married Twice: Meet Her Husbands

NEW YORK - CIRCA 1961: Singer Aretha Franklin poses for a portrait with her husband and manager Ted White circa 1961 in New york City, New York. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) pic.twitter.com/X9k3RLaTUW

Aretha met Theodore "Ted" White in 1954 at a party. According to a 1967 issue of Ebony, Ted was a sandlot promoter before becoming his wife's manager. A 1968 issue of TIME described him as "a former dabbler in Detroit real estate and a street-corner wheeler-dealer." According to many sources, everyone (including Aretha's father) disliked Ted, and didn't understand how someone so "shady" could be involved with a woman so legendary.

Ted co-wrote a few songs with Aretha during their time together, including "I Wonder (Where You Are Tonight)," "Lee Cross," "Dr. Feelgood," and "Think." But he was allegedly abusive, and has been depicted as someone who felt easily emasculated.

He allegedly abused Aretha in front of others, not caring what they thought of him. In the unofficial Aretha Franklin biography, Respect: The Life of Aretha Franklin, Aretha's sister Erma reportedly said, "Ted White was a highly possessive husband, and could be a scary character."

There were reports that Ted had been the cause behind Aretha's heavy drinking. Ted is still alive now, though his whereabouts haven't really been tracked. He's 81 years old.