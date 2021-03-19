Aretha Franklin Had a Seriously Amazing Relationship With Her Grandchildren

Aretha Franklin Had a Seriously Amazing Relationship With Her GrandchildrenBy Chris Barilla
Mar. 19 2021, Published 12:32 p.m. ET
Throughout her decades-long storied career in the music industry, Aretha Franklin released countless chart-topping hits, toured the globe, and impacted millions worldwide. Now, nearly three years after her passing, that same legacy is still impacting music lovers everywhere.
Although Aretha is no longer physically with us, her spirit and artistic works are being kept alive by those closest to her in more ways than one. With so much focus placed on the singer herself throughout her life, the question remains: Who are Aretha's grandchildren? Here's what we know about them and how her life impacted each of theirs.
Aretha Franklin's grandchildren have been greatly affected by her famed career.
Aretha's three grandchildren, Jordan, Victorie, and Gracie, have all worked to further their grandmother's legacy in any way they can throughout their young lives. Vocal activists for Aretha's work and life, the three gave a moving speech at her 2018 funeral that clearly framed their feelings about the late singer as both an icon and a grandmother.
"I just wanted to say that it is really inspiring to see how many hearts and how many people my grandma has touched," Victorie said during her grandmother's eulogy, "and it’s heartwarming to see all of the love and support that you guys give us."
"I just want to say thank you and that we appreciate you so much from the bottom of our hearts," she went on to say, clearly appreciative of the outpouring of support.
Thank you to everyone who’s been sending lots of love to me. It means the world to me, and I love all of you 🧡— ♈️ (@Victorie_____) August 16, 2018
When Aretha died, the extent of Victorie's profound relationship with her became known.
Of course, all of her grandchildren had profound relationships with her. But when Aretha passed, Victorie shared a never-before-seen video of her playing the piano and singing, an emotional moment.
The clip immediately went viral, and many fans realized the extent of Victorie's love for her grandmother. A mutual passion for music and its performance was the foundation of their loving relationship, one that Victorie said devastated her when it was lost.
"I have many memories of me coming into her home and she would be playing the piano and singing. Words can’t describe the pain I’m feeling, but God is telling me that she is at peace. Today we lost an icon, a legend, but today I lost my grandma. I love u and imma make u proud," she wrote in a caption accompanying the video.
Jordan and Gracie have been deeply affected by the loss of their grandmother as well.
Both Jordan and Gracie also reflected on the important role their grandma played in their lives at her funeral but haven't been as vocal. Nonetheless, all three have made it known at least once publicly that they will always work to sustain Aretha's legacy in any way that they can.
"Dear Grandma, I love you. I know in my heart that you’re happy now and that’s all that I care about," Jordan said through tears at the funeral. "Thank you for loving me. Thank you for believing in me as much as you did."
"I just smile because even though she's not here, I have memories and that's all I need," Gracie followed, mentioning Aretha's sustained impact on her life.