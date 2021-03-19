Aretha Franklin Had a Seriously Amazing Relationship With Her Grandchildren

Aretha's three grandchildren, Jordan, Victorie, and Gracie, have all worked to further their grandmother's legacy in any way they can throughout their young lives. Vocal activists for Aretha's work and life, the three gave a moving speech at her 2018 funeral that clearly framed their feelings about the late singer as both an icon and a grandmother.

"I just wanted to say that it is really inspiring to see how many hearts and how many people my grandma has touched," Victorie said during her grandmother's eulogy, "and it’s heartwarming to see all of the love and support that you guys give us."

"I just want to say thank you and that we appreciate you so much from the bottom of our hearts," she went on to say, clearly appreciative of the outpouring of support.