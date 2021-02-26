So, Are Plies and Kirk Franklin Brothers — or at Least Related?

Those of us who grew up in the church but sometimes attend the club on the weekends are familiar with both Plies and Kirk Franklin . While the two are on very opposite ends of the spectrum in the music world, fans can’t help but notice that they are kind of twins. So, are Plies and Kirk Franklin brothers?

Are Plies and Kirk Franklin brothers or related in any way?

Although it’s nice to imagine that all of our favorite celebrities are part of one big, happy family, we're sad to tell you that Kirk is not related to Aretha Franklin or Devon Franklin, and while the two bear a strong resemblance and are even the same height, ancestry reveals that Plies and Kirk are not brothers.

Can't tell if this is Plies or Kirk Franklin 😕😂 pic.twitter.com/6b2zf2Ijmb — Lynda Jay 🇭🇹 (@naturallyyours_) September 10, 2015

While the famous doppelgängers may have never shared a womb, they did share a few laughs on social media after the rapper asked Kirk to meet him at a Miami strip club. Plies said in an Instagram video, “Y'all tell Kirk Franklin I say I wanna take him to King of Diamonds."

He joked, "He can go in, he ain't even gotta get no dancers, he can go right in and turn right back around and go take him a holy bath. Kirk, listen, you go to King of Diamonds with me and I'll go to church with you, an even swap."

To many fans' surprise, the gospel singer responded to the rapper's invitation, offering him quid pro quo. Kirk replied in his own Instagram video, captioning it, "Y'all tell @plies that the album is called 'Losing My Religion' not 'Lost My Religion.'"

"Next time I come to Miami, you gotta come to a Baptist church with me, and sit through a three-hour church service with tambourines and a church cookout. And then, I may walk by the club. I may walk on the parking lot and just walk on the curb," he said.

Have we ever seen Plies and Kirk Franklin in the same place tho 🤔🧐 pic.twitter.com/BVwsTKTeCA — Marsha Patrice McGuiness (@Girlwithlowsta1) January 15, 2021

Later, Kirk, who has collaborated with rappers like Chance the Rapper in the past, explained the real reason he responded to his celebrity look-alike's invitation. “I want to show people that as a Christian, we are not untouchable. That can be very disrespectful for another human being to say something to you and because he's not a church person I can't say nothing back," he said.

