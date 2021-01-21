Plies Leaves His Gold Teeth Behind and Reveals New Pearly Whites

When it comes to the entertainment industry, celebrities are always finding ways to change up their look. Nicki Minaj traded in her unique hairpieces for natural-looking styles, Kylie Jenner plays around with colored wigs, and Rihanna continues her reign as a style chameleon.

However, it’s safe to say that Plies has one of the biggest celebrity transformations to date. The rapper has shocked fans with a before and after teeth reveal. And it’s a vast difference from his once shining grill.

I don’t care what anybody says, Plies looks good with those teeth.

And fans have been showing him support since his big reveal. Many of his female fans have noted how attractive he looks with his natural smile. As you can imagine, social media has been having a field day.

If you’re familiar with Plies then you know that his gold teeth were a key part of his look. And while we’re all free to switch things up in the dental department as we please, it’s nice to see the rapper show off his pearly whites.

"I Just Removed & Buried My Gold Teeth!!!!!!," Plies tweeted with a shocked emoji face. "I Never Thought In A Million Years This Day Would Come!! I wanted elevation so I stepped out on faith!!! I ate some good p---y with them teeth doe!!!! I heard women love men with pretty smiles!!!! #StayTuned #Shawty #PlentyMoney #Rock #BustIt Baby #Drip4Sale"

Yes, you read the correctly! The days of the "Hotwire" rapper rocking his signature gold grill are officially over.

Most rappers are known to flaunt a grill along with tons of jewelry as a form of self-expression. And while rocking this look has become somewhat a rite of passage for hip-hop stars, Plies is changing the narrative with a beaming smile.

Plies has also sounded off on politics, with harsh criticisms of former President Donald Trump.

No matter which way you look at it, former President Donald Trump was a problematic figure for many people, including entertainers. And while he has considered himself to be one of the best leaders our country has seen, many celebrities have been vocal about their opinions — including Plies.

Plies has always been really open about how he feels on various topics. If you listen to his music, you'll know that relationships, politics, and social issues have become a huge focus for him.

And these days, the rapper has been pretty busy on social media. He has been using his social media platform to connect with fans, discuss music, and share positive affirmations. He also shares his views on how we can make things better post-Trump while highlighting things that we need to rebuild.

In fact, Plies frequently discusses how Trump being in office changed the nation, and speaks on COVID-19, racial tensions, and unemployment. He also highlighted that although it is painful, it was important for us all to see America's truth.

"Dear Donald J Trump: U Have Left The Capital Lookin Like A WarZone, Country In Shatters, Millions Unemployed, Over 400,000 Dead From COVID, Thousands Of Lies, Racial Tensions Higher Than Ever & White Supremacist Feelin Embolden," he tweeted. "I Believe God Put U Here 2 Show America True Colors."

