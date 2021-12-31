Betty White May Have Been "America's Grandma," But Did She Have Kids?

On Friday, Dec. 31, TMZ reported that actress Betty White passed away. Law enforcement allegedly told the news website that Betty died at home. The screen icon was 99 years old, and just 18 days shy of her 100th birthday. Jeff Witjas, Betty's agent and friend, confirmed the heartbreaking news to Variety.

With numerous fans all around the world, many are wondering if Betty White had kids — here’s a look into Betty’s family life and powerful love story with Allen Ludden.