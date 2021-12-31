Betty White Dead at 99, Weeks Away From Milestone Birthday

And 2021 claimed yet another A-lister: Betty White — a celebrated icon and beloved star, best known for her role on Golden Girls — has died. She was 99, just weeks ago from what would’ve been her 100th birthday.

TMZ was first to report her death, starting she died at her home in the early hours of Friday, Dec. 31. The story was later confirmed by close friend and agent, Jeff Witjas, who told People, "Even though Betty was about to be 100, I thought she would live forever. I will miss her terribly."

Just last week, the actress told the magazine she felt so luck "to be in such good health and feel so good" at her age.