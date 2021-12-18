Absolute Legend Betty White Is Almost a Century Old! She Invites Us to Celebrate With a Special Movie Event

Absolute Legend Betty White Is Almost a Century Old! She Invites Us to Celebrate With a Special Movie EventBy Bianca Piazza
Dec. 17 2021, Published 10:04 p.m. ET
Many current actors have been deemed the GOAT — aka the "Greatest of All Time." Jonah Hill hilariously called Meryl Streep the GOAT on the set of 2021's Don't Look Up. But if we're talking about the real GOAT, it's brilliant comedian and actress Betty White. (Sorry, Meryl, we still love you!) The iconic five-time Emmy-winning star of The Golden Girls has been acting since the late 1930s, and boy, are we glad she chose that path. (Who would've thought her first dream was to be a forest ranger!)
From The Mary Tyler Moore Show to Hot in Cleveland, Betty knows how to deliver comedy like a pro, and we adore her for it. She's been gifting the world with joy and laughter since 1922, and her 100th birthday is just around the corner.
With a century's worth of wisdom, Betty is inviting us to celebrate her centennial via a theatrical birthday party of sorts. Read on for the details of Betty White's 100th birthday banger. It's time to pop the champagne!
'Betty White: 100 Years Young — A Birthday Celebration' will release in select theaters across America on Jan. 17, 2022.
When's the party? Jan. 17, 2022. Where's the party? Well, it has many locations. Fathom Events is distributing the hour-and-40-minute documentary-style film, which will be shown at a total of 900 theaters across the U.S.
With cameos from Hollywood faves like Ryan Reynolds, Tina Fey, Lin Manuel-Miranda, and Carol Burnett, among others, the movie will explore the ins and outs of Betty's celebrated life and career.
Tickets go on sale starting Dec. 17, 2021, with prices similar to that of a standard ticket at your theater.
"I feel so fortunate to have had as great of a career as I've had for as long as I have," Betty says in the film's trailer. With "backstage access" to illustrious moments from Betty's performances on Saturday Night Live, The Golden Girls, The Mary Tyler Moore Show, and more, fans of Betty White (aka everyone) will find comfort in the warm commemoration. The movie will also highlight her lifelong animal activism.
“I speak better animal language than human language. I can read them like a book — although not as well as they can read me,” Betty wrote of her special bond in her 2011 bestseller, If You Ask Me (And of Course You Won't).
Earlier this year, Betty opened up about the things in life that keep her going, as well as her lifelong strive to stay positive.
"I don't like the other side. The positive side is a lot more fun," Betty told People in January 2021.
She tried to drive the point home that having a sense of humor is a key element to a happy life. "Don't take yourself too seriously. You can lie to others — not that I would — but you cannot lie to yourself."
When specifically asked for her advice for living a long and happy life, she gave some simple tips: "Again, having a sense of humor. Just looking at the positive side and not dwelling on the downside. Takes up too much energy being negative. Also having a good agent who keeps me busy all the time."
While we may not all have fancy agents, the rest of her advice is something everyone can work on. (And if we're being honest, we're sure being single for 40 years has helped keep her stress levels low.)
Tickets are currently on sale for Betty's b-day bash, better known as Betty White: 100 Years Young — A Birthday Celebration.