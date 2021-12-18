Absolute Legend Betty White Is Almost a Century Old! She Invites Us to Celebrate With a Special Movie Event

When's the party? Jan. 17, 2022. Where's the party? Well, it has many locations. Fathom Events is distributing the hour-and-40-minute documentary-style film, which will be shown at a total of 900 theaters across the U.S.

With cameos from Hollywood faves like Ryan Reynolds, Tina Fey, Lin Manuel-Miranda, and Carol Burnett, among others, the movie will explore the ins and outs of Betty's celebrated life and career.

Tickets go on sale starting Dec. 17, 2021, with prices similar to that of a standard ticket at your theater.