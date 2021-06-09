Meryl Streep Is a Mother of Four Who Is as Proud of Her Role as Could Be

"I got engaged last weekend," he confessed to Tame Impala musician Kevin Parker, noting that their first kiss was to a Tame Impala song.

After much speculation that the couple was getting pretty serious, Mark Ronson confirmed that he and Grace are engaged and they're thrilled to be getting married, per a recent podcast appearance.

"There's a plaque for that somewhere. There's a first kiss, very corny Hallmark first kiss plaque. But no, it was forever, it will be etched. It's still my record, like, if I'm like, 'I really don't know what to listen to,'" Mark joked with the fellow musician. Jokes aside, the engagement is very real, and although neither party has confirmed a definite date for their nuptials, it's clear that they're excited for when it will eventually come.

We wish Grace and Mark luck as they prepare for their big day!