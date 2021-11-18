Lin-Manuel Miranda Is Among the Most Sought-After Creatives Out There — What's His Net Worth?By Leila Kozma
Nov. 18 2021, Published 12:27 p.m. ET
One of the most versatile creators to emerge in the 2000s, Lin-Manuel Miranda has lent his name to projects big and small.
Perhaps best known for Hamilton, the smash hip-hop musical about Alexander Hamilton, Lin-Manuel cemented himself as a visionary playwright, composer, and director with In the Heights, Tick, Tick... Boom!, and many others. A prolific actor and songwriter, he worked on numerous movies for the Walt Disney Company and others. What's his net worth?
So, what's Lin-Manuel Miranda's net worth?
Lin-Manuel Miranda landed roles in hit TV shows like His Dark Materials, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and Curb Your Enthusiasm. The genius creative's work served as a source of inspiration for National Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman and many others. So, what's his net worth? It's estimated at $80 million, per Celebrity Net Worth.
Lin-Manuel Miranda
Actor, Singer, Songwriter, Rapper, Producer, Playwright
Net worth: $80 million
A three-time Tony Award, three-time Grammy Award, two-time Olivier Award, and two-time Emmy Award winner, Lin-Manuel Miranda earned just about every professional accolade there is. A visionary creative, he cemented himself on the international theater and movie scene with works like In the Heights, Hamilton, and others.
Birth date: Jan. 16, 1980
Birth place: New York
Father: Luis A. Miranda, Jr., activist, philanthropist, political strategist and the subject of the 2020 documentary Siempre, Luis
Mother: Dr. Luz Towns-Miranda, clinical psychologist and doctor of philosophy
Marriages: Vanessa Nadal (married in 2010)
Children: Sebastian and Francisco Miranda
Education: Hunter College Campus Schools, New York; B.A. in theater from the Wesleyan University (1998–2002) in Middletown, Conn.
Lin-Manuel Miranda started working on musicals while attending high school.
Having discovered theater at an extraordinarily young age, Lin-Manuel started working on musicals as a teenager. In 2011, he leaked a short clip of himself as a kid delivering an impassioned take on Kenny Loggins' "Footloose." The adorable video further proves that he took up a deep-seated interest in performing early on. His first musical, In the Heights, premiered in 2000 at the Wesleyan University's '92 Theater.
In the Heights arrived on off-Broadway in February 2007. It made it to Broadway in 2008, winning four Tony Awards — out of 13 nominations. The cast recording won a Grammy Award. He picked up Ron Chernow’s 2004 biography about Alexander Hamilton, titled Alexander Hamilton, while on vacation in 2008. He soon decided to create "The Hamilton Mixtape," which he performed as part of an event held at the White House in May 2009, before penning the famous musical.
Hamilton opened at New York's The Public Theater on Jan. 20, 2015. The movie adaptation arrived on Disney Plus in July 2020.
Lin-Manuel Miranda married his high school friend Vanessa Nadal in 2010.
Lin-Manuel and Vanessa both attended Hunter College Campus Schools. They started dating in 2005. They tied the knot on Sept. 5, 2010, at the Belvedere Mansion in Staatsburg, N.Y. Their first son, Sebastian, was born on Nov. 10, 2014. Their second, Francisco, came into the world in early 2018.
Tick, Tick... Boom! is available on Netflix now.