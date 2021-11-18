Lin-Manuel Miranda Is Among the Most Sought-After Creatives Out There — What's His Net Worth?

One of the most versatile creators to emerge in the 2000s, Lin-Manuel Miranda has lent his name to projects big and small.

Perhaps best known for Hamilton, the smash hip-hop musical about Alexander Hamilton, Lin-Manuel cemented himself as a visionary playwright, composer, and director with In the Heights, Tick, Tick... Boom!, and many others. A prolific actor and songwriter, he worked on numerous movies for the Walt Disney Company and others. What's his net worth?