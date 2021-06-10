Andrew Garfield Shines in the New Trailer for Netflix's 'Tick, Tick... Boom!'

The original musical was written Jonathan Larson of RENT fame and detailed his experiences living as a young composer in New York City in the 1990s. His father confirmed that the show was semi-autobiographical in the liner notes of the cast recording. After Jonathan's death, the show was revised in 1996 and revamped by playwright David Auburn. Eventually, the show premiered off-Broadway in 2001.

Tick, Tick...Boom! revolves around the main character, Jon, a composer who is nearing his 30th birthday and feels inadequate because of his lack of achievement. The story follows Jon's trials and tribulations on the road to success and features a small cast of characters to accompany him on the journey.

The show also references legendary composer Stephen Sondheim often, and one of the main songs of the show is called "St----- S-------" because his name is "so legendary it cannot be said aloud."