What Is the 'In the Heights' Challenge on TikTok? Here's How to Participate

When it comes to TikTok , there's no shortage of amusing challenges users can jump on — whether it's dancing, lip syncing, or just coming up with hilarious scenarios that align perfectly with certain sound bites. Most of these challenges are fun and harmless (although steer clear from the Blackout Challenge and the Fire Challenge, trust us). And the In the Heights Challenge that emerged in late May/early June 2021 is seriously relatable.

What is the 'In the Heights' Challenge on TikTok?

The first thing you should know about the In the Heights Challenge on TikTok is that it stems from the Broadway musical of the same name. On the heels of Hamilton's stage-to-TV-screen success via Disney Plus in 2020 is In the Heights, which was also written by Lin-Manuel Miranda. The film adaptation of Lin-Manuel and Quiara Alegría Hudes' first Tony Award-winning musical hits theaters and HBO Max on June 11, 2021. And unsurprisingly, an In the Heights–inspired TikTok challenge has emerged, too.

The In the Heights Challenge uses part of a song titled, "96,000" from the musical, which repeats the phrase, "96,000," mashed up with the song, "In the Heights" toward the end. In the story, a bodega owned by main character Usnavi de la Vega (Anthony Ramos) sells a winning lottery ticket for $96,000. The resulting musical number has characters imagining what they would do with the money if they won a small fortune. And for the In the Heights Challenge, TikTok users are doing exactly the same.

The user @crimsyn.co, for example, listed all the things he *should* spend the theoretical winnings on, including paying off his student loans, investing in his 401K and IRA, and saving money for a house. But what would he actually do is "spend everything on amazing drag outfits" — like the one he ended the TikTok video in. (He looks fabulous, by the way.)

Meanwhile, TikTok users @dzfamily_ also pondered what they should do with $96,000 (pay off their car, pay all their bills in advance, and save money) versus what they would really do: take a private jet to a private island.

Similarly, user @bettinald knows it would be wise to invest in the stock market, buy property, and pay off her credit card — but that it would be a lot more fun to buy an island with her friends and live their day hanging out together instead.

Judging by the fact that many of the top-watched TikTok videos participating in the In the Heights Challenge include #ad, it's probably safe to assume the challenge itself was created in order to promote the film's release on June 11. Even so, it's pretty amusing to search the hashtag and nod along to what people should do versus what people would actually do if they won the lottery. Not that most of us will ever be faced with such a wonderful dilemma. But still.

