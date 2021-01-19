Amanda Gorman Is the Youngest Poet to Ever Perform at a Presidential Inauguration

Most poets who have performed at the U.S. Presidential Inauguration haven't had to mentally gripe with the notion of creating a piece that will help reunite the nation following some of the most historical divisions since the Civil War, but Amanda Gorman isn't most poets.

At only 22 years old, Amanda will become the youngest poet to take the stage at an inauguration in U.S. history. In doing so, the Los Angeles-based creative is carving a new path for young Black artists to have their work lauded on the biggest stage possible. But how did she make it to this point? Here's a detailed breakdown of who the renowned poet truly is and her life and times culminating in achieving this monumental feat.