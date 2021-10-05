'Tick, Tick...Boom!' Hype Has People Questioning How Jonathan Larson Died

Rent is already a legendary musical, but now, the man who composed it is about to become a little more well-known. Jonathan Larson, the man behind Rent, is also the subject of Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda's directorial debut, Tick, Tick...Boom!. The movie follows a version of Larson as he struggles to make ends meet and works on a wide variety of musical theater projects. Now that the movie is just a few months away, many want to know more about Jonathan.