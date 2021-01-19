Ryan Reynolds Roasts Betty White for Her Birthday in Hilarious 'Proposal' Clip

The Proposal was a tremendous box office success when it was released in 2009. The romantic comedy starring Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds clearly resonated with audiences, raking in some $317.4 million worldwide, not bad for a movie with a $40,000,000 budget, right? There's a third star in the flick that charmed audiences, however, and her scene-stealing ways "angered" Ryan Reynolds in this behind the scenes clip: Betty White.

In a hilarious skit filmed "behind-the-scenes" for the movie, Sandra and Ryan are about to speak about their involvement in the film when, emerging from the background, happily greeting everyone on set is Betty White. Sandra quickly gets up to embrace Betty herself, but there's one person who isn't too happy about the elder actress's arrival: Ryan.

Sandra expresses her confusion at Ryan's disdain for Betty, who says she's "like the nicest person on the planet," but Ryan isn't buying it. When Betty approaches the Canadian actor, she asks him to get her a cup of coffee and calls him her assistant. Ryan does his best to remain polite, telling her, "We've been working together for weeks, months actually."

Betty responds by saying, "And you've been a terrible assistant that whole time." Ryan again tries to remind her that he's a co-star on the flick until Betty doubles down, "When Betty White says wants a cup of coffee, you get her a f****ng cup of coffee! You ab-crunching jacka**." Reynolds finally has enough until he explodes on White, "You seem like an adorable sweet old lady on the outside, but on the inside, you're like this seething demon."

After calling her a demon, he goes even further in, "You hear me?! Why don't you suck a hot c***? That's right everybody, I told Betty White to go suck a hot c***!" Sandra Bullock rejoins the group the console Betty and extricates her from the situation and while she does so, White slyly slips Reynolds the finger.

Reynolds shared the clip online in celebration of Betty White's 99th birthday celebration, and people were cracking up over the behind-the-scenes footage all over again. He captioned the video with: "We made this 12 years ago. Betty turns 99 today, but she is [100 emoji] the funniest person on the planet."

Betty shared some clips of her own on social media to kick-off her 99 years of living on this strange planet: the re-release of her fifty-year-old show called Pet Set. The 1971 talk show was hosted by White which featured exotic animals during their conversations and guests who had pets were encouraged to bring them into the studio as part of the programming.

One segment shows White feeding a baby elephant with fellow comedian Carol Burnett. In another, she sat and chatted with Burt Reynolds who brought his dog along for some conversation. She's also had Vincent Price, Shirley Jones, Paul Lynde, and Mary Tyler Moore on the program.

Reynolds wasn't the only star who wished White a Happy Birthday: she received a ton of love from other celebs like Melissa Joan Hart, Valeria Bertinelli, and George Takei, along with tons others.

Happy birthday Betty White! You're a national treasure. Hillary and I hope you have a good one and wish you many, many more. With a little luck, we'll find a rerun of Golden Girls tonight! — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) January 17, 2021

Happy 99th Birthday to the only thing we can all agree on, Betty White! ❤️ — billy eichner (@billyeichner) January 17, 2021

Betty White once said to @KaitlinOlson and I: “What a beautiful family. The kids are fine but what WONDERFUL dogs!” We love you Betty! Happy Birthday!!!! pic.twitter.com/qZ7F6YkRD1 — Rob McElhenney (@RMcElhenney) January 17, 2021