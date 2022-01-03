What Is the Betty White Challenge? Here's How to Honor the TV Legend's Memory

Betty was more than just an actress and an unproblematic queen. She was also a lifelong animal lover who shared her passion with others whenever she got the chance. According to CNN, she worked with various organizations over the years. She volunteered with the Greater Los Angeles Zoo Association for decades as a trustee and chair. She's also worked with American Humane and was a "major donor" to Guide Dogs for the Blind. "There isn't an animal on the planet that I don't find fascinating and want to learn more about," she told Smithsonian Magazine in 2012.