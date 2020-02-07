We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
golden_girls_20-1581114129210.jpeg
Source: NBC

Planning a Girls' Trip? This 'Golden Girls' Cruise Is What Every #GirlGang Needs

By

Few things surpass a good old-fashioned girls' trip, whether it's a weekend spent hiking in the woods, a month-long expedition in Europe, or simply a day trip lounging at the beach. And if you haven't already finalized your annual gal pal getaway plans, Flip Phone Events is providing a dream vacay for every girl gang out there: a Golden Girls-themed cruise.

Aboard the Golden Girls Cruise, diehard fans of the '80s sitcom will be able to live their best lives at sea, eating cheesecake, watching drag shows, singing at karaoke parties, and showing off their Golden Girls knowledge in some rousing games of trivia. But buckle up — it's going to be a wild ride.