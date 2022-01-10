How to Watch Kristen Stewart Transform Into Princess Di in 'Spencer'

We expect that Spencer will become available to stream shortly, though. In the past, it’s typically taken anywhere from 90 days to six months for a film to move onto a streaming platform, and we can expect the same for Spencer.

Because it was filmed with the production company Neon, it’s unlikely that Spencer will be on HBO Max. Most Neon films have been released on Amazon Prime, as well as Hulu, so keep your eyes on the green streamer in the coming months.