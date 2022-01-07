Critics Believe That the 2022 Golden Globe Awards Could Be the Last

Thanks to a Los Angeles Times report, it came to light that in 2021, the H.F.P.A.’s secret voting group included no Black members. Not only that, but Emily in Paris, likely among other mixed-ratings productions, paid for an upscale trip to Paris for the H.F.P.A.

The Golden Globes’ lack of diversity along with its clear corruption led to the 2022 Golden Globes’ downfall.