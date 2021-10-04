Scarlett Johansson Has a 7-Year-Old Daughter From Her Second Marriage

Interested in learning more about Scarlett's kids? While Scarlett tends to keep details about her children private, here's everything we know about Rose and Cosmo.

In Aug. 2021, Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson and Saturday Night Live cast member Colin Jost welcomed their first child together. While parenthood is new for Colin, Scarlett has been a mom for years. The actress has a 7-year-old daughter, Rose Dorothy Dauriac, with her ex-husband, Romain Dauriac.

In Aug. 2014, Scarlett welcomed daughter Rose Dorothy Dauriac with ex-husband Romain Dauriac. In 2017, she and Romain announced they were getting a divorce. In court documents obtained by E!, Scarlett stated that their marriage was "irretrievably broken."

When speaking to the outlet, Scarlett noted that she would not be elaborating further on the reason behind their split. "As a devoted mother and private person and with complete awareness that my daughter will one day be old enough to read the news about herself, I would only like to say that I will never, ever be commenting on the dissolution of my marriage."

Scarlett continued: "Out of respect for my desires as a parent and out of respect for all working moms, it is with kindness that I ask other parties involved and the media to do the same." While the exact details of their custody arrangement are unknown, Scarlett and Romain continue to be a part of Rose's life and remain on friendly terms. Although, when Scarlett initially filed for divorce, she allegedly asked for sole custody of her daughter.

During a Jul. 2021 appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Scarlett spoke highly about her daughter. "She shadows me, like, all the time, which is wonderful," she said, adding, "and I know that it’s something that I’m sure in a few years, she’s not going to want to have anything to do with me and I should soak it all up.” Scarlett also joked that if she had to pick one of her Avengers co-stars to babysit, she'd choose Samuel L. Jackson.

Prior to marrying Romain Dauriac, Scarlett was married to Ryan Reynolds. However, they did not have any children together.