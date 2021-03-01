Here Are Best Tweets About Jason Sudeikis and His Hoodie at the Golden Globes

Here Are Best Tweets About Jason Sudeikis and His Hoodie at the Golden GlobesBy Michelle Stein
Feb. 28 2021, Published 11:02 p.m. ET
When Jason Sudeikis won for best actor in a TV series, musical or comedy at the 2021 Golden Globe Awards, no one was more surprised than the actor himself. Jason snagged the honor for his role in the Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso, in which he plays a football coach hired to coach a professional soccer team in England — despite having no experience coaching soccer.
And let's just say Jason's acceptance speech (as well as his tie-dyed hoodie) served as fodder for some hilarious tweets.
Tweets about Jason Sudeikis' hoodie were the best part of the 2021 Golden Globe Awards.
Yep, while pretty much every other celebrity featured on the awards show was decked out in designer fashion (even though they were live streaming from the comfort of their homes), Jason opted for a decidedly more comfortable look.
And his tie-dyed hoodie practically stole the show.
Jason Sudeikis in a tie dye hoodie on zoom is a whole pandemic vibe. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/Ggc0QflCK0— Sophie Vershbow (@svershbow) March 1, 2021
Evidently, Jason made history as the first person to ever accept a Golden Globe while wearing a tie-dyed hoodie. To be fair, though, this is the first Golden Globe Awards to take place during a global pandemic. So we're not exactly shocked.
huge congrats to Jason Sudeikis not only for winning but for making history tonight as the first person ever to accept an award in a tie dye hoodie.🙌 #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/uefcQ3a0CH— Anna Roisman (@AnnaRoisman) March 1, 2021
In case you're curious, you can buy the hoodie Jason was wearing during the Golden Globe Awards. (Or at least, you can pre-order it for delivery in four weeks).
Twitter also wondered if Jason Sudeikis was high at the Golden Globe Awards.
Jason's acceptance speech at the Golden Globes was one for the books.
It wasn't that Jason was so shocked he had just won a Golden Globe Award, or that he was at a complete loss for words and started rapidly thanking a long list of people. It's that the words coming out of his mouth were literally not going anywhere for a bit— and then his message suddenly got incredibly touching, but in a weird way.
a super high jason sudeikis saying "who is the person you're with?" just shook me to my core— Chris Murphy (@christress) March 1, 2021
"A super high Jason Sudeikis saying 'who is the person you're with?' just shook me to my core," one Twitter user declared.
Meanwhile, another person tweeted, "Jason Sudeikis' edibles hit just at the right time."
Jason Sudeikis' edibles hit just at the right time— Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) March 1, 2021
Jason Sudeikis at the Golden Globes is me on every Zoom work call. Suspiciously hungover, in a tie-dyed sweatshirt, not sure why I’m there #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/5ElNSTymzz— Jessie R. (@JeLyRo) March 1, 2021
Plenty of Twitter users chalked up Jason's Golden Globes aesthetic to his divorce from Olivia Wilde.
In case you weren't already aware, Jason Sudeikis is currently going through a divorce from Olivia Wilde amid rumors that she is dating Harry Styles. And according to one source, the actor was "blindsided" by Olivia wanting out of the marriage.
Plenty of Twitter users blamed Jason's look — wearing a hoodie to the Golden Globes while appearing high — on his divorce.
As one Twitter user pointed out, "God bless Jason Sudeikis for leaning directly into the 'my ex is dating Harry Styles' aesthetic."
God bless Jason Sudeikis for leaning directly into the “my ex is dating Harry Styles” aesthetic #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/6Mq4wVbzK5— Daniel Trainor (@dantrainor1) March 1, 2021
Jason Sudeikis looks extremely divorced right now— Esther Zuckerman (@ezwrites) March 1, 2021
Another Twitter user declared, "Jason Sudeikis looks extremely divorced right now."
Yet another person tweeted, "Jason Sudeikis coming in hot with the 'I'm going through a divorce' energy."
Jason Sudeikis coming in hot with the “I’m going through a divorce” energy pic.twitter.com/NHc5qOCPh9— #1 sweetie 😎 (@zen_gwen) March 1, 2021
Jason Sudeikis definitely looking like a man whose wife just left him for Harry Styles pic.twitter.com/FOWr9FrLVe— ingrid (@happygoingrid) March 1, 2021
Congrats to Jason Sudeikis on his big win at the 2021 Golden Globe Awards! We're confident that his tie-dyed hoodie will go down in history as one of the most memorable moments about the socially-distanced award show.