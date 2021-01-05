Why Did Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis Split? Their Kids Are Their Top Priority

Let's take a closer look at what prompted Olivia and Jason to throw in the towel for good.

Celebrity couples split all of the time, but when a famous duo calls it quits after nearly 10 years and two children, the news tends to hit a bit harder for fans. This is exactly what happened when it was revealed that Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis had ended their engagement in 2020. But why did they break up ?

Why did Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis break up?

On Nov. 13, 2020, news came of Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis's breakup — although, according to the source, their split had actually occurred months beforehand. "The split happened at the beginning of the year," a source close to the couple told People at the time. "It's been amicable and they’ve transitioned into a great co-parenting routine. The children are the priority and the heart of the family’s relationship."

The actors had been together since November 2011 and engaged since late 2012. During that time, they welcomed two children: son Otis, 6, and daughter Daisy, 4. So what happened between them? Evidently, there wasn't a single, major event that caused the split. "There was absolutely no drama or scandal, they just didn’t work as a couple anymore,” an anonymous source told ET Online. "If you’re looking for a juicy story, there just isn’t one."

"Of course their kids are their number one priority and at the forefront of any decision they make," the source continued. "They adore each other and have nothing but the utmost respect for one another. They will continue to be each other’s biggest supporters, especially when it comes to parenting their children and their careers. They see each other all the time still."

"They just fell out of love in a romantic way, but still have love towards one another as people," a different source, who is reportedly close to Olivia, told ET Online. "They consider themselves friends and co-parents first and foremost. They are committed to co-parenting successfully for the sake of Otis and Daisy and have done a great job so far at staying connected in a healthy way for their relationship and for their children."