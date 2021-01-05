Why Did Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis Split? Their Kids Are Their Top Priority

Why Did Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis Split? Their Kids Are Their Top PriorityBy Michelle Stein
Celebrity couples split all of the time, but when a famous duo calls it quits after nearly 10 years and two children, the news tends to hit a bit harder for fans. This is exactly what happened when it was revealed that Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis had ended their engagement in 2020. But why did they break up?
Let's take a closer look at what prompted Olivia and Jason to throw in the towel for good.
Why did Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis break up?
On Nov. 13, 2020, news came of Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis's breakup — although, according to the source, their split had actually occurred months beforehand.
"The split happened at the beginning of the year," a source close to the couple told People at the time. "It's been amicable and they’ve transitioned into a great co-parenting routine. The children are the priority and the heart of the family’s relationship."
The actors had been together since November 2011 and engaged since late 2012. During that time, they welcomed two children: son Otis, 6, and daughter Daisy, 4.
So what happened between them? Evidently, there wasn't a single, major event that caused the split.
"There was absolutely no drama or scandal, they just didn’t work as a couple anymore,” an anonymous source told ET Online. "If you’re looking for a juicy story, there just isn’t one."
"Of course their kids are their number one priority and at the forefront of any decision they make," the source continued. "They adore each other and have nothing but the utmost respect for one another. They will continue to be each other’s biggest supporters, especially when it comes to parenting their children and their careers. They see each other all the time still."
"They just fell out of love in a romantic way, but still have love towards one another as people," a different source, who is reportedly close to Olivia, told ET Online. "They consider themselves friends and co-parents first and foremost. They are committed to co-parenting successfully for the sake of Otis and Daisy and have done a great job so far at staying connected in a healthy way for their relationship and for their children."
Olivia Wilde was spotted holding hands with Harry Styles in January 2021.
Over the first weekend of 2021, Olivia, 36, and Harry, 26, were photographed holding hands at the wedding of the singer's agent, which was held in Montecito, Calif.
“Although Wilde appears to typically prefer older men — she was married for eight years to filmmaker Tao Ruspoli, who like Sudeikis is nine years her senior — Styles is no stranger to dating older women,” Page Six, which exclusively obtained the photos, reported.
Plenty of people were surprised by the pairing considering Olivia and Harry's large age gap — and many also wondered how the celebs met in the first place. As it turns out, Olivia is the producer and director for the movie Don't Worry Darling, which stars Florence Pugh, Chris Pine, and Harry Styles.
Neither the Book Smart director nor the former One Direction member have publicly confirmed their relationship.