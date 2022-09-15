How to Watch Every Season of 'The Good Fight'

Bad news for fans of The Good Fight — the sixth season of the long-running legal drama starring Christine Baranski and Audra McDonald will be the show's last.

The spinoff of The Good Wife follows Christine Baranski's Good Wife character Diane Lockhart, as she fights to reclaim her career and the loss of her employment savings after a scandal throws her life completely askew. Diane ends up joining another established Chicago law firm in order to get back on track.