How to Watch Every Season of 'The Good Fight'
Bad news for fans of The Good Fight — the sixth season of the long-running legal drama starring Christine Baranski and Audra McDonald will be the show's last.
The spinoff of The Good Wife follows Christine Baranski's Good Wife character Diane Lockhart, as she fights to reclaim her career and the loss of her employment savings after a scandal throws her life completely askew. Diane ends up joining another established Chicago law firm in order to get back on track.
The sixth and final season of The Good Fight is streaming exclusively on Paramount Plus. But can fans of the series watch the first five seasons of The Good Fight on the same streaming platform? Here's what we know.
Where can I watch all (or previous) seasons of 'The Good Fight'?
We know it's always a pain to subscribe to two different streaming services for the same show. Will fans of The Good Fight be forced to do this in order to watch previous seasons?
Although the show is sadly in its final season, we do have a bit of good news for viewers of the legal series. You can actually stream all six seasons of The Good Fight on Paramount Plus.
If you haven't caught up on the first five seasons of The Good Fight, go ahead and take your time! As of this writing, there are only two episodes available to stream currently of the sixth season. So, if you're someone who likes to have every episode of a season at your disposal to binge-watch, go ahead and take your sweet time watching your way to The Good Fight Season 6!
How many episodes will there be in 'The Good Fight's' final season?
The sixth and final season of The Good Fight will have 10 episodes in total. Showrunners Robert and Michelle King told Variety that they chose to end with The Good Fight Season 6 so they weren't "getting to the season where we’re struggling to find plot."
Robert and Michelle wanted The Good Fight to exit on a high note, on their terms. (For what it's worth, the Variety article also notes that the Kings "expect to stay in business with CBS and Paramount Plus for the foreseeable future.")
New episodes of The Good Fight Season 6 drop every Thursday on Paramount Plus.
Per an official press release, the synopsis for the sixth season is as follows: "Diane feels like she’s going crazy, struggling with an uneasy sense of déjà vu, with the overturning of Roe v. Wade, to voting rights, to Cold War aggressions returning. Meanwhile, the lawyers of Reddick & Associates wonder if the violence that they see all around them points to an impending civil war."