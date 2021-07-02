Cush Jumbo Reprised Her Role One Last Time on 'The Good Fight' — but Why Did She Leave the Show?

The legal drama The Good Fight premiered its new season on June 24 on its new home, Paramount Plus. In the first episode of Season 5, cast members Cush Jumbo (Lucca Quinn) and Delroy Lindo (Adrian Boseman) — who decided to leave the show last season — were featured. Like many other shows, Season 4 of the series was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

After Cush announced that she was leaving The Good Fight, she told the Hollywood Reporter , “I have had the most amazing time over the last five years working with Robert, Michelle, and the crews of both The Good Wife and The Good Fight. I will miss them all so much but am so excited to explore pastures new."

The loss of the two episodes meant that there was no closure for Lucca and Adrian's storylines. Cush was hoping that she would be able to come back in Season 5 as Lucca to give audiences a proper send-off.

Cush went on to say, "Due to the pandemic forcing us to shut down early, we weren’t able to wrap up Lucca’s story fully and so I hope if schedules allow I can return next season to do that.” Thankfully in last week's episode, she and Delroy were finally able to do just that for both of their characters. Keep reading to find out more about why Cush decided to leave The Good Fight .

Why did Cush Jumbo leave 'The Good Fight' after four seasons?

Cush Jumbo joined the cast of CBS’s The Good Wife as young and hungry attorney Lucca Quinn for its last season and then joined the spinoff The Good Fight the following year. Since the beginning, Jumbo has been on the series, but she announced last year that she would be leaving the show because she wanted to return to the UK.

The series creators and showrunners Robert and Michelle King gave a statement to the Hollywood Reporter about her departure. They shared, “We’ve loved every moment of working with Cush for the last five years, and everyone in the Good Fight universe will miss her terribly."

Fans who will miss Cush this season on the series can still see her on the small screen, just on a different show. Since leaving The Good Fight Cush has starred in the BritBox UK original drama The Beast Must Die, which has been acquired by AMC here in the United States.

The six-part series tells the story of a grieving mother who infiltrates the life of the man whom she believes killed her son. Deadline reports that when the British actress talked about the role on a TCA panel she disclosed, “I feel like I was pushed to my very limit on this job. It’s the most challenging shoot I have ever been on for many reasons. I get cast in a lot of dramas, and people think of me as quite a tough person who deals with the dark things on television, but actually, I’m a bit of a wuss."